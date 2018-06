RICHMOND, Va. (WJZ) — An elementary school in Virginia is making a big statement by changing its name.

J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School in Richmond is currently named after a Confederate general. But the Richmond Public School Board voted Monday to rename it Barack Obama Elementary School.

Name suggestions came from the community and students — 95 percent of whom are African-American.

