BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!!

It’s the first Seersucker Friday of Summer. I have been doing Seersuckers on Friday’s for years. Besides the fact they are all cotton, and comfortable as all get out, the act of pulling it out of the closet just puts me in that Summer frame of mind. The word itself came into the English language from Persia, and originated form the words “sheer and shaker”. Literally meaning “milk, and sugar.” Just perfect for a sunny and hot Friday.

If we ever get one.

Again we start a weekend gray and damp, and see through the bulk of it, rain and cool numbers. As I type this blog it is 72°. The forecast high today is,..72°. Eventually a warm front, itself bringing more rain tomorrow, will wash up the Mid-Atlantic. Tomorrow we get into the humid low 80’s. Sunday still looks to be the best of the weekend days.

No complaints, a foul weather Friday is still a “first world problem”, and at least we have that mental “It’s the WEEKEND” vibe. But if this happens, again, next Friday the Seersucker may become the Gray Flannel Friday.

T.G.I.F. everyone,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

