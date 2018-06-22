BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Friday morning.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called out to the 400 block of West Mulberry St. at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the chest. back, and leg.

The female victim is now listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

