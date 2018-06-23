Filed Under:cockeysville, Pedestrian Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 86-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police say Benny Bitolas Villalobos was crossing York Road near Sherwood Road in Cockeysville just before 9:30 Friday when he was hit by a Chevy Suburban.

Villalobos was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, authorities say.

He later died at an area hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

