BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Baltimore County man with selling tens of millions of dollars in knockoff Xanax pills on what’s known as the dark web of the internet.

The Baltimore Sun reports that an indictment unsealed Friday alleges that Ryan Farace operated the business for nearly five years. The indictment says he took payments in the digital currency bitcoin and shipped the tranquilizer through the Postal Service.

Farace is charged with an array of drug-dealing and money-laundering violations.

He is in custody. Warren Brown, his attorney, says he was reviewing the case.

