Filed Under:Harford County, Rock Climbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man died after falling while rock climbing in Harford County.

Authorities responded to Rocks State Park in Pylesville, Maryland, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Maryland Natural Resource Police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office found a man in his 30s who had fallen from the King and Queen Seat.

Officials have not yet released the man’s identity or additional details on the incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch