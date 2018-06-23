BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man died after falling while rock climbing in Harford County.

Authorities responded to Rocks State Park in Pylesville, Maryland, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Maryland Natural Resource Police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office found a man in his 30s who had fallen from the King and Queen Seat.

Officials have not yet released the man’s identity or additional details on the incident.

