BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With just two days until primary election day, candidates are zeroing in on getting out their message. Gov. Larry Hogan attended a rally in Essex on Saturday, hoping to rally voters in the Baltimore County executive race.

A race for Maryland’s top offices started with a final weekend sprint to primary Tuesday as politicians and voters rallied to back Maryland insurance commissioner Al Redmer.

“With your support, I will be the next Baltimore County executive, and we will change Baltimore County for the better,” Redmer said.

Redmer faces fellow Republican Del. Pat McDonough in the primary but is boosted by the full support of Hogan.

“Who is the most popular governor in the entire country?” Rep. Kathy Szeliga asked.

Hogan offered his endorsement of Redmer.

“The most important race to me is this Baltimore County executive race. Not just because Al’s a long-time friend of mine, not just because I have so much respect for his ability,” he said.

With nearly two dozen contests on the 2018 ballot, more than 220,000 Marylanders have made their decisions ahead of the deadline.

Maryland saw a wildly successful early voting week, which brought out more voters from Prince George’s and Baltimore Counties than any other jurisdictions.

With the primary just days away, candidates enter a final push to get out the vote and get their message to the general election.

