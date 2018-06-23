GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Rep. Steny Hoyer and former Gov. Martin O’Malley gathered Saturday to show support for Rushern Baker’s campaign for governor.

They met in Greenbelt for a rally with campaign volunteers. Then, they knocked on doors to encourage voter turnout.

Baker, who is the county executive of Prince George’s County, is running in a crowded Democratic primary. Recent polls have shown he’s in a close race with former NAACP President Ben Jealous.

Baker’s running mate, Elizabeth Embry, attended the event.

Valerie Ervin, who was running in the primary before deciding to support Baker earlier this month, also attended, as well as her running mate Marisol Johnson.

Maryland’s primary is Tuesday.

