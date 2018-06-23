BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of people gathered inside a church Saturday to say goodbye to a young murder victim who police say was left to die on a set of school bleachers in Baltimore.

Jasmine Morris’ body was found just before 11 a.m. on June 12, on the bleachers at Reginald F. Lewis High School’s football field in the 2400 block of Westfield Ave.

Police say they have her killer, but this week investigators searched for evidence in a landfill.

The incident has become a nightmare situation for family and friends who describe Morris as an angel.

Morris’ beaming smile was printed on t-shirts worn by family and friends who gathered at a Dundalk church to mourn to the 20-year-old.

They private goodbye was held in the midst of an ongoing murder investigation.

Earlier this week, police combed the Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility in Baltimore County, picking through trash in a search for evidence. Authorities say Morris’ murderer is her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Chris Rather.

“Some sort of argument took place and the victim, Jasmine, was stabbed to death,” Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith said.

Less than two weeks ago, friends pointed detectives to the school’s football field, where they say Morris planned to meet Rather, a U.S. Marine, to talk.

Charging documents say Morris was found on her knees, tied up with her head down in a pool of blood.

a crime scene in the bleachers…

“It’s shocking because of the location, but what’s not shocking and what’s sad is that this is a domestic-related situation,” Smith said.

While investigators worked, they say Rather posted on Facebook, writing “I can’t believe it, please let this be a lie or a mistake.”

Hours later, Rather posted again.

Court documents say he pointed police to two alibi witnesses. One later admitted Rather asked him to lie.

He’s now facing murder charges.

“We see it all too often, and it graduates and baby steps, and gets to a point where we’re talking about a situation like this,” Smith said.

Prosecutors have charged Rather with first- and second-degree murder.

Morris was a model and aspiring singer. She was remembered Saturday at New Shiloh Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.

