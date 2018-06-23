BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland prosecutors say they won’t present a recorded police interview during the trial of the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, prosecutors announced Friday they would not use an interview in which Tyler Tessier requested a lawyer but continued speaking to police. They did not provide a reason.

Tessier is accused of killing Howard County school teacher Laura Wallen and burying her in a shallow grave last year.

Police say he lured the 31-year-old high school teacher to a field in Damascus, Maryland.

The field was the location that investigators found her body in a shallow grave — shot execution style.

“He is a monster, and he is a liar,” said Mark Wallen, Laura Wallen’s father.

Mark Wallen sat side-by-side with his daughter’s accused killer last year.

Tyler Tessier plead with the public for the return of his missing girlfriend and mother of his child. He has now been charged in her death.

Her family was left to mourn two lives lost at the hand of the person who was supposed to cherish them most.

“It defies description, the awfulness and the horror we’ve been put through on this,” Mark Wallen said.

In April, seven months after her murder, Laura Wallen was honored as Wilde Lake High School’s Teacher of the Year.

Wallen taught social studies at the school in Howard County, where her students said the honor was richly deserved. Junior Devin Shields described her as “one of a kind.”

“Thank you for putting her in our world,” he said.

