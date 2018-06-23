BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New documents reveal the Maryland Transit Authority may have known about rail safety issues years before February’s emergency shutdown.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports more than a dozen communications were sent to the MTA by the union that represents MTA workers in 2015, expressing concern for the state of repair.

The union claims workers were being intimidated and discouraged from reporting safety violations.

No meeting about those concerns ever took place.

More than two years later, MTA closed the Baltimore Metro subway system for emergency inspection and repairs, revealing the tracks were worn to the risk of derailment.

MTA will be partially shutting down the Light Rail system for more maintenance starting July 25.

