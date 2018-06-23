Filed Under:Emmy Awards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations are in order for several members of the WJZ team who won local Emmy awards Saturday night.

The 60th Capital Emmy Awards was held in Bethesda, Maryland, and WJZ was honored for work in the field and in the newsroom.

In the Education Within 24 Hours category, reporter Mike Schuh won for his coverage of a young man from Baltimore who spent a year improving his chances of getting a meaningful job.

Reporter Rick Ritter won for his live reporting piece “On the Move.”

Williams, along with Assistant News Director Mitchell Friedman, won for WJZ’s annual Weather Field Trip Day.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.

