WJZ WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, and Washington Counties | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline fell 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.95.

That’s the first drop in nearly four months. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg warns that the decline could be temporary, however.

Lundberg said Sunday that oil prices recently rose $3 per barrel after OPEC said it is limiting oil production. She says it’s likely that will lead to increased prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.

The lowest average gas price recorded in the contiguous 48 states was $2.44 a gallon in Charleston, South Carolina. The highest was $3.79 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The average price for diesel fuel fell 2 cents, to $3.24.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch