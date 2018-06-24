Filed Under:Amy Caprio, Local TV, officer killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County remembered a fallen hero Sunday when a memorial concert was held to honor the life of officer Amy Caprio, who was killed in the line of duty.

Dozens came out to Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County for the event.

The Chesapeake Concert Band was on hand to provide healing to the community through music.

Officer Caprio was investigating reports of suspicious activity in Perry Hall on May 21 when one of the suspects drove at her and ran her over.

