ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s two-run single in the first inning gave Atlanta the lead, Dansby Swanson added a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth and the Braves beat Baltimore 5-3 on Sunday for their first win over the Orioles in six years.

Baltimore won the first two games of the series and swept the last set between the teams in 2015. Atlanta ended a stretch of seven straight losses to the Orioles since 2012.

Brandon McCarthy (6-3) overcame home runs by pinch-hitter Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini to allow three runs in five innings.

Mancini, back in the lineup after missing three starts with a stiff neck, led off the third with his 10th homer.

Trumbo hit a two-run homer beyond the reach of center fielder Ender Inciarte in the fifth. Trumbo has five homers in his last seven games.

Charlie Culberson doubled in two runs in the third as Atlanta took a 5-1 lead. Swanson’s homer off Brad Brach landed inside the left-field foul pole.

After the Braves placed closer Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder, A.J. Minter pitched the ninth in a non-save situation.

McCarthy was well-rested for a day game. Those were prime conditions for success for the 34-year-old right-hander.

McCarthy began the day 2-0 with a 2.82 ERA in four day games this season, compared to a 5.79 ERA in 10 night starts. He was making his first start since June 15, and he was 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA in his previous three starts with at least six days rest.

The Braves took a 2-0 leads before David Hess (2-4) recorded an out. Hess walked Enter Inciarte, who moved to third on Ozzie Albies’ double. Both scored on Freeman’s single to left field.

Hess gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings — his third straight start allowing five runs.

Albies had three hits, giving him nine for the series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Trumbo did not start due to a sore right knee, a recurrence of a problem that surfaced in May. Trumbo is expected to be back in the lineup on Monday.

Braves: Vizcaino hadn’t appeared in a game since June 17 against the Mets. Minter, who has two saves, and right-hander Dan Winkler may be the top options to fill in for Vizcaino. … The Braves selected the contract of right-hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was 4-4 with a 2.31 ERA in 26 games, all in relief. IF Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to create a spot for Phillips on the 40-man roster. … Tyler Flowers remained in the game after being hit on his helmet with a pitch from Mike Wright Jr. in the fifth. … OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (left knee sprain) could come off the DL as early as Monday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Andrew Cashner (2-7, 4.72) will try to end a streak of three straight losing decisions when Baltimore returns home to face Seattle on Monday night.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (right triceps tightness) is expected to come off the DL to start Monday night’s opening game of a three-game series against the Reds.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)