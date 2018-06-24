BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our first weekend of summer is in the books and it was a bit of a mixed bag!

The last of the showers should wrap up by midnight and the majority of the clouds will clear out by Monday morning.

A cold front will cross Maryland overnight, leaving us with dropping dew points and cooler air.

Monday will be mostly sunny, dry and rather comfortable thanks to low humidity.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s with high pressure in control.

Tuesday is a similar picture with storms returning to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, as a warm front and then cold front tracks through.

