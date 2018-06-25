BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a fun way to win some cash?

Breakout Games, an Escape Room company in the Baltimore area, is hosting a scavenger hunt on Thursday evening.

The company will hide 20 $100 bills around the city starting at 5 p.m.

Every 30 minutes they will release coordinates for the hiding spots. The last coordinates will be released at 8 p.m.

You can sign up for the #breakouthunt by texting baltimorehunt to 31996.

