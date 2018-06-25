ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the state of Maryland as a result of the flooding on May 27 that turned deadly in Ellicott City and affected Baltimore city and Baltimore county.

This follows a similar request made last week for Frederick and Washington counties.

“It was heartbreaking to witness a second flood in less than two years devastate Ellicott City. This time, areas of Baltimore County and Baltimore City had significant damage as well,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration is committed to providing all available assistance to these communities, and the federal disaster declaration that I am requesting will bring additional resources to help impacted Marylanders.”

This request comes after MEMA, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, conducted flood damage assessments with FEMA and local officials.

One man, Sgt. Eddison “Eddie” Hermond, was swept away by floodwaters in Ellicott City while he attempted to rescue a woman.

“MEMA and FEMA worked closely with our local partners in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County to jointly assess damages and costs incurred,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “This storm had a significant impact on the entire area and our estimates confirm this.”

If the federal government issues a Major Disaster Declaration, it will allow for federal assistance to be made available through the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

