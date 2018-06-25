COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has named Damon Evans as Athletic Director of the Maryland Terrapins.

Evans, who recently served as Executive Athletic Director and Chief Financial Officer, joined the university in December 2014.

“Throughout his tenure here, Damon has demonstrated visionary, transparent, compassionate and ethical leadership,” said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh. “The candidates invited for interviews had impressive credentials and accomplishments. In the end, a senior leadership search is not only about capabilities. It is also about institutional fit and interpersonal trust and chemistry. In Damon, the University of Maryland has the right person at the right time.”

Evans has been overseeing day-to-day operations of the university’s athletics department since 2016.

“It is a great honor to be chosen to lead at the University of Maryland,” said Evans. “Since the day I arrived, I have been inspired by the student-athletes, coaches and support team that strive for success in Maryland Athletics, and I look forward to many successes ahead in our Big Ten era. I’m guided by the principle that we learn from our wins and losses, and I am eager to lead an athletics department that ultimately achieves greatness together.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1992 and a master’s degree of education in sports management in 1994, both from the University of Georgia, where he was also a four-year starter on the football team.

Evans will assume the position of Athletic Director on July 2.

