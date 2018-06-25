BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries following a fire at two vacant townhomes in southwest Baltimore Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out in the rear of two vacant homes near the corner of Wilkens Avenue and Monroe Street around 7:30 a.m.

2 #Baltimore City Firefighters transported w minor injuries after the collapse of the rear of a building on Wilkins in SW. pic.twitter.com/xS4G9ZJTOz — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) June 25, 2018

A floor collapsed in the building during the fire, triggering another collapse next door.

Two male firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

“So the transition changes,” Batallion Chief Frederick Ruff IV said. “You’re focusing on the fire, now your focusing on your members and you try to get them out safely.”

Officials believe the building may have been used for squatters or the homeless and they may have been the ones who started the fire. Neighbors say the home is used by addicts to use drugs.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

