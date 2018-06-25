BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant start to the week, as we had low humidity and a dry breeze and temperatures that were below average.
Tuesday will also be very pleasant and dry once again. On Wednesday, a front will bring more clouds, and a chance of showers will develop by later in the day and may continue into early Thursday.
Warmer, and eventually more humid air will arrive by the weekend.
We may start a run of days with the high temperatures around 90 or higher as we head into the first week of July.
Enjoy summer!
Bob Turk
