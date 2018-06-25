BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sorry to say the weekend forecast was on target and we really had to deal with weather related issues every day of it. Saturday very late afternoon and evening was very nice. We started Sunday, and through lunchtime, had OK weather. But otherwise it was navigating through and around rain, misty-damp-cool conditions, and storms in general.

The forecast is still on solid ground as we start this week that means a couple of really nice day as we begin to wrap up June as we discussed at the end of last week!

WRAP UP JUNE! Shocking to say, and read!

This time next week will be July 2nd. A week from Wednesday July the Fourth! By the end of this week with temps moving into the low 90’s it will sure feel like the 7th month should feel.

Speaking of days of the months, this is June 25th. In six months it will be Christmas day.

Shocking to say and read too.

Sunny and 83° today. ENJOY, and be safe!

