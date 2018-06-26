BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County residents headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote for a new county executive.

Former county executive Kevin Kamenetz was term-limited and running for governor when he died suddenly last month.

There are three Democrats and two Republicans in the county primary races.

Sen. Jim Brochin, County Councilmember Vicki Almond and former state delegate John Olszewski Jr. are running in the Democratic primary race.

State Del. Pat McDonough faces fellow Republican former delegate and insurance commissioner Al Redmer.

Maryland saw a wildly successful early voting week, which brought out more voters from Prince George’s and Baltimore counties than any other jurisdictions.

