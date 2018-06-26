BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been some nasty allegations in this race for Baltimore City State’s Attorney with each candidate accusing the other of lying or distorting their record.

This is a three-way race between incumbent Marilyn Mosby, Ivan Bates, and Thiru Vignarajah.

On Monday, Bates announced he’ll sue Mosby and Vignarajah if they don’t stop lying about him.

WJZ followed all three as they crossed Baltimore, making last minute stops ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Bates cast his vote, Vignarajah shook hands, and Mosby rallied supporters in what has been an ugly race for Baltimore’s top prosecutors that many voters are ready to end.

“It’s about time for us to put the mean demons to sleep,” one voter said.

Critics pounced on Mosby’s conviction rate, arguing it’s misleading because it doesn’t include dropped cases.

Mosby also clashed with Bates, who argued he had an undefeated record prosecuting murder cases as an assistant state’s attorney from 1996 to 2002.

She called it a lie, then Bates threatened to sue.

Vignarajah also called out Bates about his claim about never losing a murder trial.

It appears to be a close race as polls come to a close Tuesday evening, but Mosby’s path to victory could come from her two competitors splitting the opposition vote.

There are no Republican challengers in this race, so whoever wins Tuesday’s primary election will be the next Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

