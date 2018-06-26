BALTIMORE CO. Md. (WJZ) — A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the suspicious death of a woman who was found dead inside her home on the eve of her birthday.

Cindy Testerman’s 62nd birthday was marked not by balloons or streamers, but by police crime tape after her body was found in her house with “trauma to the upper body.”

Friends described Testerman as a gentle woman, and authorities had said it was difficult narrowing down a potential suspect.

A day after what would have been her 62nd birthday, police announced they apprehended a suspect in connection with her death.

No Further details have been released at this time.

