BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News & World Report ranked Johns Hopkins Children’s Center #8 in the nation in its 2018-19 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.

Johns Hopkins is the only children’s hospital on the list that is integrated with an adult facility.

The hospitals were also ranked by specialties. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center was one of 23 hospitals to rank in all 10 categories. Five specialties ranked in the top 10 including #4 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, #7 in Urology, #10 in Cancer, #10 Nephrology and #10 in Orthopedics.

Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Kevin W. Sowers, M.S.N., R.N., F.A.A.N., president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, released a note to Johns Hopkins employees.

“Our nurses, physicians and staff members are some of the most gifted and compassionate caregivers in pediatric medicine,” they wrote. “Thank you again for all that you do to improve the health of our youngest patients and the communities we serve.”

Boston Children’s Hospital ranked #1.

