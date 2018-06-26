ESSEX, Md. (WJZ ) — One polling location in Baltimore County has changed due to a power issue on primary day in Maryland.

According to the county’s board of elections, the polling place located at the Essex Co-op on 1000 Franklin Avenue is without power.

That polling place was moved to Eastern Technical High School’s gymnasium at 1100 Mace Avenue.

Click here to find your local polling location on Maryland’s Board of Elections website. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Update, 9 a.m.: A state elections official says early morning issues have been reported at two polling places across the state, but both are believed to be resolved.

Donna Duncan is assistant deputy for election policy at the State Board of Elections. She said Tuesday morning that elections officials and others worked to stop paving that was going on in front of one polling place in Allegany County.

Duncan says she understands all paving has been postponed until after the primary election.

In Baltimore, the city’s board of elections director tells The Baltimore Sun some voters at one polling place weren’t immediately able to cast ballots Tuesday morning because machines hadn’t been set up on time.

Director Armstead Jones couldn’t immediately be reached by The Associated Press for an update, but Duncan says she believes the issue has been fixed.

Original post, 3 a.m.: Maryland voters are choosing candidates Tuesday for all 188 state legislative seats, governor and members of Congress.

The Democratic primary for governor is one of the major races. Polls show Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP President Ben Jealous in a tight race in a crowded primary. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is unchallenged for his party’s nomination.

Voters are picking nominees to run for the state’s eight U.S. House seats, and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is running for re-election against a field of candidates, including Chelsea Manning, the transgender rights activist convicted of leaking U.S. government secrets to WikiLeaks.

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District has the only open U.S. House seat. Rep. John Delaney isn’t running for re-election because he is making a bid for the presidency.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook