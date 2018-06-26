ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland residents are voting in a primary amid some confusion created by a major voter-registration snafu.

But election officials say they haven’t received any reports of problems thus far in Tuesday’s elections.

A computer error at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration failed to send changes some voters made in address and party affiliation to the state elections board.

As a result, as many as 80,000 voters could be forced to cast provisional ballots that won’t be counted until next week.

Officials say the problem affects information that was entered either on the administration’s website or at self-serve kiosks.

State elections deputy administrator Nikki Charlson says she hasn’t heard of any problems related to the issue.

