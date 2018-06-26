MARYLAND PRIMARY DAY: Tracking Issues At PollsMVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters2018 Voter Guide | Where To Vote | Watch WJZ At 11 For Election Results | Live Election Results
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is planning another visit to immigration centers housing migrants who have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The first lady’s spokeswoman declined to release any details about the trip, including where or when she plans to go.

Mrs. Trump traveled to the border town of McAllen, Texas, last Thursday to meet with law enforcement and social services providers and tour a nonprofit center housing children who were detained under her husband’s policy of prosecuting all illegal border-crossers.

She also met with children at the center, but a stop at a Customs and Border Protection facility was scrapped because of heavy rain and flooding.

But the trip was overshadowed by a jacket she wore to and from Texas that said on the back: “I really don’t care, do u?”

