BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for Terry Newkirk, 65, who they say was last seen Monday in the 200 block of North Linwood Avenue.

Police say Newkirk is six-feet tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen in a grey and orange shirt, khaki cargo shorts with black sneakers.

According to officials, Newkirk’s family and friends are concerned about his well-being,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

