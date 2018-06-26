VOTING FOR PRIMARY ELECTION STARTS TODAY: Maryland Primary Guide | Where To Vote | Watch WJZ For Election Results
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

