BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Easy weather again today. Let’s not over think this one. Sunny and 80°. Yesterday 83°. Easy weather. And to be honest, even with a big heat pump high eventually setting up and delivering a dose of legit Summer heat to us, (to end the weekend and start next week), it is still an easy scenario.

In the Winter it seems that most of our “rap” is along these lines;

“If this happens then thus and such will occur.”

“If that happens, along with this event thus and such will occur.”

We just don’t hear a lot of that in Summer weather broadcasts. A high builds in. It gets hot. A cold front swings through it gets back to comfortable…easy weather. And the only complicated thing about this weather is how are you going to spend that warm weather free time we have earned and deserve. Mom Nature has set us a good table, enjoy the dinner! Easy huh?

MB!

