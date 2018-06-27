BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Democratic Baltimore County Executive Race is still too close to call Wednesday morning.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Democrats Sen. Jim Brochin, County Councilmember Vicki Almond and former state delegate John Olszewski Jr. are in a near dead heat.

“We don’t know what the final result is going to be, but let me tell you something…I’m so excited about where we are coming out of tonight,” Olszewski Jr. told a roaring crowd Tuesday night.

Less than 400 votes separates Olszewski Jr. (26,733) and Brochin (26,388.) Almond is close behind with 2,715 votes.

“We wanna win,” said Brochin. “I’d like to put this county in a different direction as far as how we deal with development, but we’ve done the best we could and as you can see I have amazing people who have been there for me.”

RELATED: Baltimore Co. Exec. Race Heats Up For Dem. Candidates; Redmer Wins Rep. Nomination

All three candidates say the race isn’t over yet.

“There’s still hope,” said Almond. “There is still time we’ll see…but whatever happens it’s okay, it’s okay.”

Absentee and provisional ballots still need to be counted. Provisional ballots won’t be counted until July 5th.

Former delegate and insurance commissioner Al Redmer beat out State Del. Pat McDonough for the Republican nomination with 55.72% of the vote.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook