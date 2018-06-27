MARYLAND PRIMARY DAY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
Filed Under:Ben Jealous, Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — And so it begins…

Just hours after Ben Jealous won the Democratic primary for governor in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan posted his first ad attacking Jealous’ single-payer health care plan.

Jealous will face the popular, incumbent Republic governor in the general election in November.

Hogan congratulated Jealous Tuesday night on his win, as well as, Jealous’ opponents.

We’ll have more on the primary results on WJZ today.

