Just hours after Ben Jealous won the Democratic primary for governor in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan posted his first ad attacking Jealous’ single-payer health care plan.

Jealous will face the popular, incumbent Republic governor in the general election in November.

Introducing Ben Jealous: A risky blend of ideological extremism and recklessness whose policies will take money out of the pockets of every single Marylander. His plan is simple – raise your taxes to fund his "pie in the sky" experiments. #MDGov #MDPolitics pic.twitter.com/a5MkuOLfdy — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) June 27, 2018

Hogan congratulated Jealous Tuesday night on his win, as well as, Jealous’ opponents.

Congratulations to @BenJealous on a hard fought victory. I look forward to a vigorous debate on the direction of our state and the issues that matter most to Marylanders. #MDGov #MDPolitics — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) June 27, 2018

I also want to congratulate the 7 other Democratic candidates on their valiant efforts. Best wishes to them for the future. #MDGov #MDPolitics — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) June 27, 2018

