ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — And so it begins…
Just hours after Ben Jealous won the Democratic primary for governor in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan posted his first ad attacking Jealous’ single-payer health care plan.
Jealous will face the popular, incumbent Republic governor in the general election in November.
Hogan congratulated Jealous Tuesday night on his win, as well as, Jealous’ opponents.
We’ll have more on the primary results on WJZ today.
