BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 11-year-old Kassandra Portillo.

Police say she left the 800 block of Mildred Ave in Dundalk around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after an argument and never returned. She left without a cell phone or any money.

kassandra portillo Missing 11 Year Old Girl In Baltimore County

Kassandra is described as approximately 5’2, 129 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a short gray t-shirt, white shorts with blue side stripes, and pink high-top Adidas tennis shoes when she left.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7317.

