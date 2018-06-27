BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 11-year-old Kassandra Portillo.

Police say she left the 800 block of Mildred Ave in Dundalk around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after an argument and never returned. She left without a cell phone or any money.

Kassandra is described as approximately 5’2, 129 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a short gray t-shirt, white shorts with blue side stripes, and pink high-top Adidas tennis shoes when she left.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7317.

