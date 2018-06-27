MARYLAND PRIMARY DAY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
Filed Under:Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore allegedly armed with two loaded handguns, according to police.

Baltimore police officers from the Eastern District picked up Jayson Brown in the 2000 block of Robb Street, police reported.

Officers seized the two loaded handguns, money and illegal drugs allegedly from Brown’s possession.

According to police, Brown is prohibited from legally having a gun.

He was taken into custody and was booked by BPD.

