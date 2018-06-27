BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So I just said to one of our morning shift regulars, “I have no clue what to write about today.” And I really still don’t.

We do need to start with today’s weather. It could be problematic a bit later on as thunderstorms are in the forecast, along with rain, as a warm front washes up over the region. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal category for severe weather. Something we will watch out for.

So now do I write about how hot it is going to be, or how beautifully Summer-like it is going to be? One way or another someone is going to go, “It is too hot”, or, “This is the BEST!” Then in the comments section the war breaks out.

Me, I fall on the “Let the good times roll” side of this. It is a weekend, it is NOT raining, it is sunny and Summer-like. I really do not see a lot of issue here with that subject matter. The key for me is no rain. We’ve had enough of it, and not enough good weather weekend day’s so far. So if you are not a fan of hot seasonal day’s just look at it as a chance to not get soaking wet while trying to enjoy the days leading up to the fourth of July. But then again, in this case, soaking wet will be possible just not from rain. Can’t win here…

Let the good times roll no matter what side of the weather ledger you fall on. Given our recent weather, if this is our biggest issue we win…BIG! #ellicotcitystrong

MB!

