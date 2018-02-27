BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.

Crime & Violence Prevention Resources

Metro Crime Stoppers Anonymous Crime Reporting

Report online HERE    OR CALL    1-866-7LOCKUP

 

 

Baltimore City Police Department Mobile App

Report suspicious activity anonymously by downloading the app FOR iPHONE or for ANDROID.

 

 

Citiwatch

Citiwatch is a Baltimore Police Department community partnership that allows residents to help the Baltimore Police Department directly by sharing important information, saving valuable resources, and helping to apprehend criminals.

Access it at citiwatch.baltimorecity.gov.

 

