Baltimore Standing Together | Crime Town Hall

“Baltimore Standing Together” highlights the grassroots efforts of people in our community who are changing life for the better – one person at a time. Our city’s leaders will share their plans and answer your questions, so we want to hear from you.
Be heard, Baltimore.
The first of these town halls, addressed crime in the city and aired on WJZ on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The panelists were Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Designate Darryl De Sousa. You can watch it in its entirety here.
