Enter for your chance to be a VIP Judge at Monster Jam on Friday, February 24th at 7:30pm at Royal Farms Arena!

You and four (4) friends will have this one-of-a-kind opportunity that will give you a behind-the-scenes peek of the Monster Jam judging process and allow YOU to be an actual part of the show by participating as an official judge. You and four friends will experience all the action from some of the best seats in the house wearing official judges’ vests and judges’ zone lanyards.