A Moveable Feast provides mobile meal services for individuals suffering from life threatening disease.
Community Risk Reduction
The Baltimore City Needle Exchange Program (NEP) seeks to reduce HIV, hepatitis C, and other infections by reducing the circulation of unclean syringes.
B’More for Healthy Babies
BHB brings together communities, organizations, and resources so that every baby might have the best start possible.
Baltimore City Health Department Trauma & Mental Health Resources
The Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) is committed to ensuring that communities impacted by the recent tragic events in Baltimore have access to needed trauma counseling and mental health services.
Behavioral Health Systems Baltimore
Behavioral Health System Baltimore is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership in advancing behavioral health and wellness.