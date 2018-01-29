Monster Jam 2018 Contest

Enter Win Your Tickets To Monster Jam

Brought To You Locally By MetroPCS

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world’s most iconic venues like Royal Farms Arena, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. Following racing, new in 2018 across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

Don’t miss out on Monster Jam brought to you locally by MetroPCS 16-18 at Royal Farms Arena! The only thing bigger than the trucks, is the air they catch. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

Complete the entry form to win four tickets to see Monster Jam on February 18 and four Monster Jam Pit Passes. The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers – you can meet the drivers, get their autographs, take photos and check out the trucks up close. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports.