NHL Power Rankings

Power rankings are updated every Tuesday throughout the NHL season.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Los Angeles Kings
|10-2-2
|
—
|The Kings are seventh in scoring and second in goals allowed. That’s a winning combination in the NHL.
|2
|St. Louis Blues
|11-3-1
|
▲ 2
|With a 7-1-1 record in the last nine games, the Blues are singing anything but right now.
|3
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|11-2-2
|
—
|The team has scored 59 goals this season so far, which is the top mark in the NHL. Center Steven Stamkos has 18 points in the last ten games.
|4
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|9-4-1
|
▲ 3
|Last week, the Blue Jackets beat Boston in a shootout and lost to Tampa in a shootout. In the middle, Columbus put seven on the board against Florida.
|5
|New York Islanders
|8-5-1
|
▲ 6
|The Isles have scored six goals three times in their last four games, all wins. They only scored three in a loss to Washington last week.
|6
|Vegas Golden Knights
|9-4
|
▼ 4
|How is it possible for an expansion team to lose three different goalies to injury in the first month of the season? Goalie No. 4 beat Ottawa on Saturday.
|7
|San Jose Sharks
|8-5
|
▲ 11
|The Pacific Division has three teams in the Top 7 here. San Jose has won four straight, too, after an uneven start to the season.
|8
|New Jersey Devils
|9-3-1
|
▼ 2
|Losers of two straight on the road now, the Devils go home for three games. Giving up 11 goals in the last two games hasn’t helped, either.
|9
|Ottawa Senators
|6-3-5
|
▼ 4
|The Sens’ only two games in the next ten days are a back-to-back, home-and-home set with the Avalanche. Who scheduled that?!
|10
|Winnipeg Jets
|7-3-3
|
▲ 9
|The Jets saw their three-game win streak put to bed in overtime on Saturday against Montréal and now head out on the road for three straight.
|11
|Chicago Blackhawks
|7-6-2
|
▲ 2
|In three games last week, Chicago scored a combined five goals while surrendering just two total goals.
|12
|Vancouver Canucks
|7-4-2
|
▼ 2
|After dropping two straight to start the week, Vancouver beat Pittsburgh on Saturday to stop the bleeding. The Canucks start a four-game road trip on Tuesday.
|13
|Philadelphia Flyers
|7-6-2
|
▼ 5
|The Flyers won just one of four games last week, scoring just nine goals in the process. Now, here comes Chicago to the City of Brotherly Love.
|14
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|8-7
|
▼ 5
|After going just 1-3 on a four-game road trip, the Leafs get to host the Golden Knights Monday in Toronto. That may not be a good thing.
|15
|Dallas Stars
|8-6
|
▲ 9
|Since that 1-3 start, the Stars are 7-3 and have won three of their last four. Dallas has two home games this week, with three days rest in between them.
|16
|Colorado Avalanche
|8-6
|
▼ 1
|Take out the three-game losing streak from mid-October, and the Avs are looking pretty good this season. See Ottawa comments above.
|17
|Nashville Predators
|7-5-2
|
▲ 9
|The Preds have won two of three so far on a four-game road trip that ends Tuesday night in Columbus. Then, they get the Penguins and the Capitals at home.
|18
|Boston Bruins
|5-4-3
|
▲ 2
|Still without consecutive wins this season, the Bruins are scuffling along the mediocrity line. We’re not sure if that’s blue or red, however.
|19
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|8-6-2
|
▼ 5
|With a 1-4 record on the recent road trip, the Pens will be glad to be home, albeit for just one game, against Arizona on Tuesday.
|20
|Washington Capitals
|7-6-1
|
▲ 5
|The Caps won their first two games of the season, and they’ve won their last two as well. In between, there’s been a big mess.
|21
|Minnesota Wild
|5-5-2
|
▼ 9
|With four road games on the schedule this week, the Minnesota players are going to be quite tired by the time Sunday rolls around.
|22
|Detroit Red Wings
|7-7-1
|
▼ 1
|The Wings are halfway through a four-game tour of Canadian cities after losing at Ottawa but winning in Edmonton. Vancouver and Calgary are next.
|23
|Calgary Flames
|8-6
|
—
|In the middle of a seven-game home stand right now, the Flames have won three in a row, and they have three games left at the Saddledome.
|24
|New York Rangers
|6-7-2
|
▲ 4
|Winners of three in the last four, the Rangers might be getting back on track, slowly. The last two wins came on the road in overtime. Clutch!
|25
|Anaheim Ducks
|6-6-2
|
▼ 8
|The Ducks lost three games in four days last week to plummet a bit in the rankings. They now have five straight at home to recover.
|26
|Carolina Hurricanes
|4-5-3
|
▼ 10
|Like Anaheim, this team is in a downward slide. Losers of four straight now, the Hurricanes host the Panthers on Tuesday night.
|27
|Florida Panthers
|4-7-2
|
▼ 5
|Long losing streaks are commonplace on this end of the rankings. The Panthers now take an L4 on the road with them for three straight away from Florida.
|28
|Montreal Canadiens
|6-8-1
|
▲ 2
|The Habs have won five of their last seven to move up a little but, but the early hole is going to be hard to overcome quickly. The next six are at home.
|29
|Edmonton Oilers
|4-8-1
|
—
|The Oilers have a four-game road trip starting on Tuesday night, and as one of the preseason favorites to win it all, Edmonton may not even make the playoffs.
|30
|Buffalo Sabres
|4-8-2
|
▼ 3
|Since the 0-4-1 start, the Sabres have played better, but like Montréal and Edmonton, it’s a deep hole to climb out of in a hurry.
|31
|Arizona Coyotes
|2-12-1
|
—
|Not only did the ‘Yotes win one game last week, they won a second game as well. Both were in overtime, one via shootout. Take what you can get, right?
About The Ranker:
Sam McPherson covered college hockey for USCHO.com in both Colorado and Michigan before later spending a lot of time writing about the San Jose Sharks from 2010 to 2015. He firmly knows the NHL is the purest professional sport left in North America this century. Follow him on Twitter @sxmcp as he covers a lot more than just hockey for various websites.