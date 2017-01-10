Papa John’s Big Game Contest

105.7 The Fan and Papa John’s, the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and Super Bowl LI want to give you a pizza party. All you have to do is complete the entry form below and tell us what you think the final score of the Big Game will be – how many points will Atlanta score and how many points New England will score.

Then on Monday, we will go through all the entries and see who correctly guessed the final score. If more than one person guessed correctly than we will randomly select one person from all those correct entries to receive the Papa John’s pizza party which consists of:
5 Large Pizzas
3 sides of Breadsticks, Cheesesticks or Stuffed Cheesesticks
3 Desserts
5 two liter bottles of Pepsi products

The other correct entries will receive a free Papa John’s Pizza (up to 50 runner-ups will be selected).

Remember football is always better with pizza. Treat yourself to Papa John’s, the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and Super Bowl LI!

