Training & Employment Development Resources

Pratt Library Job and Career Information Center

Making career choices and finding job opportunities require good information. To meet this need, the Job and Career Information Center provides a comprehensive collection of resources. These include materials on job hunting, resume writing, interviewing techniques, career planning and occupations. Computers are also available by reservation for two hours at a time to perform job related activities.





Mayor’s Office of Employment Development: One-Stop Career Centers

The career center services are available at city-wide One-Stop Career Centers and neighborhood-based Satellite Employment Centers. The one-stop centers are full-service facilities, with comprehensive services offered by MOED staff and workforce partners with expertise in specific job preparation areas.





Humanim

Humanim, based locally, has 40+ programs in the areas of human services, youth services, workforce development, and social enterprise throughout Maryland and Delaware. It was founded on the belief that every human being has potential and that work is transformative, with the goal of creating economic equity for individuals with disabilities and socio-economic challenges.





Mayor’s Office of Employment Development: Youth Opportunity Centers

Older teens and young adults ages 18-24 who are out of school and out of work can connect with academic classes, GED prep, job training, and other services through YO Baltimore. At the city’s two YO Centers – one in West Baltimore and one in East Baltimore – young people can build on their skills and strengths to get back on track.





Turnaround Tuesday

The mission of Turnaround Tuesday is to prepare “returning”, unemployed, and under employed citizens to reenter the workforce and take an active role in transforming their communities.





Center for Urban Families Workforce Development Programs

CFUF’s mission is to strengthen urban communities by helping fathers and families achieve stability and economic success.





Bon Secours Community Works

Bon Secours Community Works (BSCW) works to enrich West Baltimore communities with programs and services that contribute to the long-term economic and social viability of neighborhoods.