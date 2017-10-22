Baltimore Holds Its Annual Marathon

Baltimore Holds Its Annual MarathonThousands of runners hit city streets for the annual marathon and running festival.
Meg McNamara Has Your SundayTomorrow: Rather runny with springlike temperatures. Temps in the mid 70s.
Area Pet Store Hosts Dog Wash-A-Thon For Hurricane ReliefThe Pet Depot in Timonium wanted to do something to help out their neighbors in need, so they came up with the idea of a dog wash-a-thon to benefit hurricane victims.
Breast Cancer Patients & Daughters Treated To Spa DaySparTea treated area moms who are breast cancer patients to a spa day with their daughters.
Free Flu Shot Clinics In Baltimore County7 locations in Baltimore County offered free flu shots.
Md. Fails To Get Fed. Funding For Untested Rape KitsThere are 3700 untested rape kits in Maryland.