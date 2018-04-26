Chairman Of DEA Educational Program Discusses How Maryland Can Better Fight Opioid Epidemic

Armed Suspect Robs Royal Farms Overnight WednesdayPolice are searching for the male suspect who robbed a Royal Farms at gunpoint overnight Wednesday.
Crews On Scene To Repair Extensive Damage At Kelly Avenue BridgeRick Ritter reports
Police: Man Killed Wife, Left 3 Children In Restaurant, Then Killed HimselfMike Hellgren reports
You Can Go To The Movies For $5According to the AMC Theaters, they are bringing back $5 Ticket Tuesdays for any AMC Stubs Member. Matt Yurus reports.
Chairman Of DEA Educational Program Discusses How Maryland Can Better Fight Opioid EpidemicPat Warren reports
Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools Announce Teacher Of The YearAnne Arundel County Public Schools has announced its Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year.