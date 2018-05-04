WJZ WEATHER: Near Record-Breaking Temperatures In Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Md. Congressman Elijah Cummings Co-Sponsors Bill To Provide $100 Million To Fight Opioid Addiction
Pat Warren reports
A Look At The Candidates Running In The Democratic Primary For GovernorPat Warren reports
Baltimore County Executive Speaks About Opening Of New Opioid Treatment FacilityPat Warren reports

Baltimore City College Choir Recognized By The Recording AcademyThe Baltimore City College Choir has been recognized by the D.C. Chapter of The Recording Academy.
Trump Salutes 2nd Amendment, Urges NRA Members To Vote GOPDonald Trump vowed that the Second Amendment will "never ever be under siege as long as I am your president."

