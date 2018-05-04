Md. Congressman Elijah Cummings Co-Sponsors Bill To Provide $100 Million To Fight Opioid Addiction

News
Md. Congressman Elijah Cummings Co-Sponsors Bill To Provide $100 Million To Fight Opioid AddictionPat Warren reports
Baltimore City College Choir Recognized By The Recording AcademyThe Baltimore City College Choir has been recognized by the D.C. Chapter of The Recording Academy.
Trump Salutes 2nd Amendment, Urges NRA Members To Vote GOPDonald Trump vowed that the Second Amendment will "never ever be under siege as long as I am your president."
Maryland Seafood Trade Workforce Decimated By Seasonal Worker LotteryMaryland crab picking houses say they are facing a collapsing industry because of federal action that's created a labor shortage.
Marty Bass With Your Friday Afternoon ForecastMarty Bass With Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
WJZ Afternoon News & Weather RoundupWJZ Afternoon News & Weather Roundup
A Look At The Candidates Running In The Democratic Primary For GovernorPat Warren reports
Baltimore County Executive Speaks About Opening Of New Opioid Treatment FacilityPat Warren reports
