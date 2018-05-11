Funeral Services Being Held For Kevin Kamenetz

Baltimore
Atlanta
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
WJZ-13
Watch WJZ mornings 5-7AM, Noon, 4,5,6 & 11PM. It’s WJZ Maryland’s News Station. Click here for WJZ news stories Contact us with your tips, questions, comments & concerns! WJZ-TV anchors and reporters Send us your weather and news photos Find out what is on WJZ-TV! Address: WJZ-TV 3725 Malden Avenue Baltimore, Maryland 21211 Directions: […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
All News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Officer Dies Following Training Exercise In Baltimore County
An officer has passed away after an incident during a SWAT training exercise in Baltimore County over the weekend.
Purple Line Testing In Maryland Will Not Begin Until 2020
The contractor for Maryland's Purple Line says light-rail trains won't run on test tracks until 2020, at the earliest.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Raptors Fire Coach Dwane Casey Despite Franchise-Best Record
The Raptors won 59 games this season and secured the East's top seed, before losing to the Cavaliers in a second-round sweep.
NFL Trades That Now Make Sense
With the NFL Draft over, certain players, including Emmanuel Sanders, Earl Thomas and Teddy Bridgewater, should be traded. But where?
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: MLB, NBA, NHL... So Much Action
With NBA and NHL playoffs moving into the championship round and MLB teams rounding into form, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
Orioles Beat Royals 11-6 For 2nd Winning Streak Of Season
The Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Kansas City Royals 11-6 Thursday night to emerge with their second winning streak of the season.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Weather Maps
School Closings
Weather Blog
Audio
E.S.P.
Eat
Maryland Has An Entire Festival For Bacon Lovers
Two tons of bacon will be available for festival goers to try -- like Old Bay bacon, maple bacon, Sriracha bacon and more -- along with 75 varieties of beer.
Best Tequila Drinks In Baltimore
Fans of tequila (and those needing to be converted) will want to check out these Baltimore picks.
See
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Ways To Support Baltimore's Local Art Scene
Baltimore is bursting with visual and performing arts
Play
Best Mom And Son Date Ideas In Baltimore
Need some quality mom and son time? We have the perfect options in Charm City.
Best Mother-Daughter Date Ideas In Baltimore
Mother's Day is a time to make Mom feel special, and the relationship between a mother and daughter is unique. Instead of flowers or breakfast in bed, consider taking your mother out for a little one-on-one time participating in an activity which you both enjoy. But where in a city full of entertainment do you take your Mom? While Baltimore may be a bustling city, there are a few special places Mom is sure to love, and which you, yourself might enjoy. Consider these locations for a Mother-Daughter date on Mom's special day.
Contests
More
Travel
Water Line Break Floods 50 Staterooms On Carnival Cruise
A water line break flooded 50 staterooms aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship as it sailed through the Caribbean.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Get Ready For The Most Expensive Driving Season In Years
Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
More
CBS Entertainment
Passing Of Baltimore Co. Exec.:
Friends, Colleagues Say Goodbye To Kevin Kamenetz
|
Road Closures
Latest Video Programs
Sponsored By
Funeral Services Being Held For Kevin Kamenetz
Pat Warren reports
Categories:
News
Politics
WJZTV
More Videos
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Politics
Weather
News
Stations
Baltimore WJZTV
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
Mix 106.5
Today's 101.9
HFS 104.9
Sports Radio 1300
105.7 The Fan
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
WJZ Live
The Vinny & Rob Show