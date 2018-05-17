Baltimore Mayor Announces Plans For Major Improvements Near Pimlico

Baltimore Mayor Announces Plans For Major Improvements Near PimlicoPat Warren reports
An Increased Number Of Dolphins Have Been Spotted In The Chesapeake BayAlex DeMetrick reports
Storm damage in Frederick CountyMike Schuh looks at some of the storm damage across Frederick County.
More storm damage across MarylandMike Schuh is in front of a tree that feel in Howard County
Local State Of Emergency Declared In Frederick After FloodingMike Schuh reports.
ACLU Supporting Balt. Co. Student Reportedly Reprimanded For Kneeling During PledgeA Baltimore County middle school girl who refused to stand for the pledge of allegiance is getting support from the ACLU.